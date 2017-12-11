On December 8, 2017, Isidor Mayer, beloved husband of Lillian Mayer (nee Ingber); devoted father of Toba (Howe) Rudow; loving brother of the late Morris Mayer and Helen Simon; cherished son of the late Simon and Toba Mayer; adored grandfather of Ryan Rudow (Dale Goldstein) and Spencer (Alex) Rudow; dear great-grandfather of Harper Rudow. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 10, at 9 a.m. Interment at Swinicher Woliner Benevolent Society, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or Suburban Orthodox Congregation, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 8301 Marcie Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following the interment, through Tuesday, with services Sunday and Monday at 6:30 p.m.