On December 9, 2017, Steven Mitchell Kovel, beloved husband of Pauline Kovel (nee Weingarten); devoted father of David (Kathi) Kovel and Shari Lance; cherished brother of Dennis (Eileen) Kovel; adored grandfather of Megan, Rachel, Tyler and Erin; loving son of the late Marvin and Margaret Kovel. Funeral services and interment will be held at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD on Tuesday, December 12, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.