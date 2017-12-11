On December 9, 2017, Samuel Levin, beloved husband of Maxine Levin (nee Surosky); devoted father of Lisa (Christian) Giansante; adoring grandfather of Jordan Giansante and Emily Giansante; loving son of the late Sadie and Benjamin Levin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, December 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 1 High Stepper Court Apt #605, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Wednesday.