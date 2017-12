On December 9, 2017, Linda Rosenthal (nee Kohn), beloved wife of the late Dr. J. Michael Rosenthal; cherished mother of Jessica Rosenthal (Matthew Eckstein) and Dr. Courtney Rosenthal (Jon Gilden); devoted daughter of the late Mayme and Edwin Kohn. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.