On December 9, 2017, Robert M. Alpern, cherished husband of Elaine Alpern (nee Hornzell); beloved father of Sandy (Jon) McGraw (late Stephen Proctor) and Judy (Bob) Kaplan; loving brother of the late Elwin Alpern; adored grandfather of Jeffrey Proctor, Jennifer (Joey) Goodell, Alexandra (Scott) Pratz and the late Stephanie Proctor; beloved great-grandfather of Jacob Pratz; loving son of the late Julius and Anne Alpern. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, December 11, at 3 p.m. Interment at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 8824 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.