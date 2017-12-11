On December 10, 2017, Dr. Jerome Steiner, devoted husband of Sima Steiner (nee Oshry); loving father of Howard (Nancy) Steiner and Sandra (Klaus) Hahn; dear brother of the late George and Annette Steiner; loving grandfather of Samantha Steiner, Jeremy Hahn, Brandon Steiner and Stephen Hahn. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, December 11, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 17 Emerald Ridge Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday only with a service at 7 p.m.