On December 7, 2017, Deborah A. Levinson, devoted wife of Paul Levinson; loving sister of Robert E. (Terre) King Jr., Brian T. King, Cathy M. (Mark) Jarrett and Kimberly D. (James) Groom; dear sister-in-law of Barb (Bill) Snyder; beloved daughter of the late Robert and Doris King; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and loving friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. The family will be receiving at the funeral home Sunday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 12 Pomona South, Apartment 3, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday only.