On December 4, 2017, Howard Wohlmuth, 95, and a Baltimore native, beloved husband of Phyllis (Millison) Wohlmuth; devoted father of Louis (Gail) Wohlmuth, Judy (Ken) Goodwich, Linda (Kenneth) Salzman and Mickey (Sharon) Wohlmuth; dear grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an entrepreneur, an inventor, a bridge and tennis devotee and a lover of people. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, Hospice of Palm Beach/Broward County Foundation Hospice by the Sea Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or trustbridgefoundation.org.