On December 9, 2017, Harold Juter; beloved husband of Jacqui Juter (nee Lewin); loving father of Elton Juter and Simone (Gidon) Sobel; cherished brother of Goldie (late Charlie) Glick and Beryl (late Jeffrey) Baleson; adored grandfather of Bracha, Avital Rachel, Miriam Sara and Penina Sobel; devoted son of the late Mike and Edie Juter. Funeral services in Atlanta on Monday, December 11. Interment at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, Ga. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning in Atlanta.