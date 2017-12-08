If We Are Only for Ourselves, What Are We?

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer has been criticized for his role in directing $50,000 of revenue from slots machines to purchase a new patrol vehicle for Shomrim, the volunteer community watch group that serves areas of Baltimore City and Baltimore County, and $265,000 for a new ambulance for Hatzalah, a volunteer emergency medical service.

The primary criticism is that the slots funding was intended to benefit residents within a one-mile radius of Pimlico Racetrack, while Shomrim’s service area extends well into Baltimore County. With so many needs in Baltimore City, many ask, why is city slots revenue being used to benefit county residents?

The broader question, raised in recent debates in our communities real and virtual, is whether Councilman Schleifer is truly working for all residents of his district and Baltimore City, or if he is overly focused on his own Orthodox Jewish community. Shomrim is clearly focused on the Orthodox community—its service area is identical to the Northwest Baltimore eruv. The force also has a history of problematic encounters with African-Americans, most seriously the case of Eli Werdesheim, a Shomrim volunteer who was convicted of beating an African-American boy while on patrol in 2010.

Schleifer was initially less than forthcoming about his role in securing the gift, perhaps since he previously served as a dispatcher for the force, which was founded by his cousin Ronnie Rosenbluth.

There is no doubt that public safety is an important issue. And there is no inherent problem with Northwest Baltimore residents—or anyone else—forming volunteer community watch patrols to protect themselves from crime, so long as they respond to all residents of the neighborhoods they serve and treat them equally. Indeed, as Hillel said, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me?”

But Hillel goes on to ask, “If I am only for myself, what am I?”

There are many other important issues confronting Baltimore City, including underfunded public schools, opioid addiction and overdoses, lead paint poisoning, lack of employment opportunities, and police corruption, among many, many others. Many of these directly affect members of the Orthodox Jewish community, others don’t. These issues also directly contribute to the level of crime in Baltimore and addressing them in a sustained and systematic way would undoubtedly have a more lasting positive effect on crime rates than the short-term tactic of over-incarceration.

I know that Councilman Schleifer is concerned with some of these issues. I’ve discussed some with him, particularly the need to adequately fund our schools. Yet his diversion of city funds to Shomrim, as well as his endorsement of a controversial Planned Unit Development (PUD) for developer Jonathan Ehrenfeld, a major fundraiser for Schleifer’s campaign from the Orthodox community, demonstrate a troubling tendency to favor his own community, even if they don’t live in the district he was elected to represent.

Schleifer’s focus reflects an unfortunate insular tendency in portions of Baltimore’s Orthodox community. As a Pikesville native and a member of Baltimore’s Jewish community with lifelong intersections with the Orthodox world, I know that many in the community do not see themselves and non-Jews as part of the same Baltimore community. In my experience, it’s hard to deny that there is also an undercurrent of racism — either overt or more subtle — in the way some in the Baltimore Jewish community interact with their non-Jewish neighbors.

Of course, Baltimore’s Orthodox community is not monolithic and no doubt many in the community will reflexively reject these assertions. But I think if the Baltimore Jewish community does some collective soul-searching, we’ll find that we have considerable work to do on confronting our biases.

And as Hillel concludes, “If not now, when?”

There’s no doubt that this is a sensitive issue, one that many in Baltimore’s Jewish community would prefer to ignore or simply pretend does not exist.

I hope we choose a different path this time. There are many resources in Baltimore to help facilitate conversations and specific steps to build bridges between Baltimore’s communities. It would be great if Councilman Schleifer took the lead and used recent events as a catalyst to start that process. I know many of us would be happy to take part. The time is now.