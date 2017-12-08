On December 6, 2017, Ida ‘Hon’ Sarah Hantgan, beloved wife of the late George Hantgan. She is survived by her children, Dr. Jeffrey (Rita) Hantgan, Roberta Hantgan and Richard (Ann) Hantgan; and grandchildren, Rachel, Michael, Eli and Sara. Funeral service and interment at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652 on Friday, December 8, 2017, at 10:45 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Jewish Home at Rockleigh, 10 Link Drive, Rockleigh, NJ 07647, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 4001 Long Lake Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, with shiva services on Sunday and Monday with services at 7 p.m. both evenings.