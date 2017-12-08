On December 7, 2017, Pauline Auslander (nee Gold), devoted wife of Albert I. Auslander; dear mother of the late Edward Ralph Levenson and Robert Michael Levenson; dear sister of the late Elaine Soclice; loving grandmother of Scott Levenson, Elyse (Andrew) Carignano, Reece Cooke and the late Jay Cooke; adored great-grandmother of Logan and Lauren Carignano and Jordan Cooke; cherished daughter of the late Anna and Maurice Gold. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 10, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at The Elmont, 6317 Park Heights Ave., #510, Baltimore, MD 21215.