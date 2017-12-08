On December 7, 2017, Morton Davis, devoted husband of Lillian Davis; loving father of Hirsch Davis, Dr. Marsha (Shmuel) Benshir and Dr. Risa (Steve) Kramer; dear brother of Joel Davis and the late Hirsch Davis; loving grandfather of Jacob Kotlicky, Rebecca Porges, Isaac Kotlicky, Sara Shamouilian, Avraham Kotlicky and Helen, Abrielle and Francis Kramer; cherished great-grandfather of Eli Kotlicky, Lily Kotlicky, Ruth Shamouilian, Ariella Shamouilian, Sima Leah Kotlicky and Molly Porges. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 10, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 East Baltimore St. Please omit flowers.