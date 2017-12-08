The Complexities of the Jerusalem Decision

President Trump actually fulfilled yet another foreign policy campaign promise: the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by an American president. Am I witnessing a political miracle of tectonic proportions or is this explosive history in the making?

Listening to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, you might be forgiven for thinking chickens had returned to roost, for, in her official opinion, “the president took a courageous and historic step that was long overdue. Across the globe, America has its embassy in the capital city of the host country. Israel will now be no different [emphasis on now]. It is the just and right thing to do.”

Listen to Jonathan Arkush — speaking for the Board of Deputies of British Jews — who always know how to put matters so eloquently. “Given that Jerusalem is in fact historically, presently and legally Israel’s capital, the decision by many countries not to formally recognize this has been an act of post-truth petulance,” he said. “Jerusalem is home to the country’s legislature, Prime Ministry and Supreme Court. Upon their appointment, diplomats already present their credentials to the president at his residence in Jerusalem.”

After more than two decades of paying lip service to this fact, Trump made it an American reality and an American first. In this regard, he can be said to follow the lead of President Truman, who was the first leader to acknowledge the existence of the State of Israel in 1948. We have a seminal moment of profound impact, not only in America and Israel, but also in the Arab world, for truth has finally been spoken and the false fears of Armageddon that were always promised to have been realized should this moment ever come to pass disregarded.

After Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, formally recognizing and pushing forward Jerusalem as the rightful place for the American Embassy to be situated, every president since then wavered, and passed waivers to suspend and postpone the move. Why? For fear of Arab, Muslim and Palestinian responses. The strongest power in the world was afraid and so backed off from what Congress had authorized.

Which is not to say there is nothing to fear. Palestinian responses have been incendiary, calling it a day hell will open up and a major tragedy. Threats and negative responses have, as if in a timed conspiracy against America, been flowing in from all parts of Europe, the Muslim and Arab world, the United Nations … in fact everywhere that begrudges the existence of Israel. These forces work against its legitimacy by repeatedly condemning it in the world body and delegitimizing Israel in every public and professional body.

But the truth is the world has changed since 1995. Then, the Arab world was strong, and the Palestinians were basking in their Intifadas against Israel, and their terrorist actions against Israelis. Today is a very different scenario. Just 22 years later, Syria as a country barely exists, with most of its citizens now living in the Diaspora, while numerous armed groups, supported by outside powers, battle for the crumbs of a nation that is to all intents and purposes in a morbid coma. Libya has descended into tribal fiefdoms. Iraq has a corrupt leadership that is being bombed by Al Qaeda, Isis and other terrorist organizations. Iran has become the master puppeteer as it steers money and war material to terrorist groups around the world to keep the world’s leaders in a constant state of unrest and turmoil as to when the next series of terrorist attacks will take place in their countries.

There is no peace in the Middle East because the pieces that make up the Arab world are disintegrating and dissipating into anarchy and descent. Hell has certainly opened its gates, but those falling through are the endless thousands of innocent Muslim civilians, bombed, blown up, murdered and maimed by extremist terrorist groups, all in the name of their religion and Allah. The failure of Israel and the Palestinians to have followed through on a peace agreement is no cause for a lack of peace in the Middle East. It’s just a blip in what is a supreme catastrophe in that region as the Middle East morphed into a continent that history has turned its back on. The remnants of countries left behind continue to blow each other up in an orgy of religious determinism and unbridled chaos.

So while Palestinian leaders will blow hot and cold in their responses to Trump’s statement, don’t ever forget the year 2004, when then-President George W. Bush told then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon that Israel would keep the major settlement blocks and that there was no right of return to Israel for Palestinian “refugees.” Critics responded that the President had made peace impossible. And that has always been the knee-jerk response of most of the world. Don’t do anything rash, bold or daring, because Armageddon will just be around the corner. The reality is that telling the truth, as Elliott Abrams states in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, only brings it closer. He writes: “It brings the Israeli and American positions closer together. It increases the likelihood that over the next few years more countries will follow the United States in acknowledging Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. It shows full American support for Israel’s legitimacy and its rights, including the right to do what every country does and choose its capital.”

It might even be argued that Trump’s move is an act of political brilliance. He has called the Palestinian’s bluff and now can begin the need for pursuing a peace process that will actually materialize, without being subject to Arab blackmail and Muslim threats of violence, which have never been compelling arguments for doing what’s right. And furthermore, neither have ever furthered the cause of real peace. The timing also is perfect. A new president has come into office, with a new set of desires and plans for putting the Israeli-Palestinian issue together again, and the Palestinians have to decide whether they will once again, in former Foreign Minister Abba Eban’s words, never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.

This is only a symbolic act by Trump, and the hardcore details have yet to be defined. But it is a clear statement that America is not going to be pushed around by anyone, and that the process of peace negotiations remains in the hands of the Israeli-Palestinian negotiators. But also remembering that, as America has refrained from wanting to get itself into another Middle East muddle, alliances in the area have been changing. There is incontrovertible evidence that Israel and Saudi Arabia are working in tandem to deal with the largest threat to peace in the area right now, which is Iran. Trump’s statement is his attempt to make America relevant again and working towards a settlement that will neutralize one more conflict in the area while Russia sees itself bedeviled by its immersion with the Syrian army of former President Assad.

The stars are realigning, and in Simon Wiesenthal Center founder Rabbi Marvin Hier’s words, Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will be a terminal moment in Jewish history.

Let’s hope so for the peace of the area, and the safety of the citizens that still call the Middle East their home.

Rabbi Chaim Landau is rabbi emeritus at Ner Tamid Congregation.