On December 7, 2017, Frances Forstenzer (nee Koenigheit); loving wife of Stephen Forstenzer; cherished mother of Hope Forstenzer (Eva Moore), Abraham Forstenzer, Juliette Espinosa and Benjamin Forstenzer (Renee Jorisch); beloved sister of Alan (Fran) Koenigheit and Roxanne (Tom) Pratt; beloved daughter of Barbara Davis and the late Sam Koenigheit; adored grandmother of Asher Forstenzer, Marcus Forstenzer and Ishaa Espinosa. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 10, at noon. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Pro Bono Counseling Project, 110 West Road, Suite 202, Baltimore, MD 21204. In mourning at 1190 West Northern Parkway, #704, Baltimore, MD 21210.