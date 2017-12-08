On December 6, 2017, Thomas Robert Brown Sr., beloved husband of Sue B. Brown (nee Brotman); devoted father of Bonnie (late Mike) McCoy and the late Marshall Fine and Stacey Price; dear brother of Joseph Brown, Mary Pancotti and the late George, John and William Brown; loving son of the late Nettie and Charles Brown; also survived by eight adoring grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 10, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 and Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 4800 Coyle Road, Unit 104, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday noon to 8 p.m.