On December 6, 2017, Marsha D. Kaunitz, devoted wife of Robert Kaunitz; loving mother of Michael (Patricia) Kaunitz, Debra Kaunitz (Alan Adler) and Mara (Joshua) Lansky; dear sister of Susan Shotsky and Wendy Shotsky; adored grandmother of Chloe and Benjamin Kaunitz, Nathan, Eli and Hannah Adler and Jacob and Jonah Lansky; dear daughter of the late Nathan and Nancy Shotsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 8, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 317 Clubside Drive, Taneytown, MD 21787.