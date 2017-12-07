On December 5, 2017, William Siegel, devoted husband of the late Evelyn Siegel (nee Baylin); loving father of Richard (Darlene) Siegel, Myrna (Roy) Duthu and Brett (Margie) Siegel; dear brother of the late Audrey Siegel; adored grandfather of Mark Siegel, Amy Guererro, Rachel (Steven) Showalter, Elyssa Siegel, Derek Siegel, Lee Duthu and Joshua Duthu; cherished uncle of Rebecca (Steven) Gordon; adored son of the late Louis and Anne Siegel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 8, at 11 a.m. Interment at Bobroisker Beneficial Circle Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans of the USA, P.O. Box 79695, Baltimore, MD 21279. In mourning at 323 Bonnie Meadow Circle, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Monday.