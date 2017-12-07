On December 6, 2017, Norman H. Jacobson; beloved husband of Sara Lee Jacobson and the late Phyllis Jacobson; cherished father of Sally J. (Andy) Finkel, Robert E. (Saralee) Jacobson and James J. (Debi) Jacobson; loving grandfather of Benjamin Finkel, Erica Finkel, Matthew (Amanda) Jacobson, Todd Jacobson, Stacy Jacobson and Brett Jacobson (fiancée, Esme Moskowitz). Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, December 7, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 7016 Pheasant Cross Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Sunday (please note this is a kosher home).