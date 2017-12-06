Peace? Not Likely

Everyone is delusional! There will never be a peace plan that the Palestinians will accept unless it subscribes to the 1967 borders (a nonstarter for Israel) and the ultimate destruction of the Jewish state, which is the goal of the Palestinians, Hamas, Iran, Hezbolah, etc. (“A Trump Peace Plan?” Dec. 1). As Abba Eban said, “The Palestinians never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity,” so they will certainly miss this one. And as Golda Meir said, “There will be peace when the Palestinians love their children more than they hate the Jews.” Since the Palestinians value death over life, that’s not likely to happen either.
