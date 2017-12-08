Turnbull Says ‘Great Chemistry’ Fueled Running Mate Decision

The Women’s March in January was a watershed for Susan Turnbull.

“After the Women’s March, all of us who are activists at heart looked at ourselves, ‘What can I do?’” said Turnbull, former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. “And I had been grappling with that for months when I met Ben and this opportunity arrived.”

Ben is Ben Jealous, former head of the NAACP and a candidate in the primary race to be the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor. On Nov. 29, the Jealous campaign announced that Turnbull would be his running mate.

Turnbull, 65, has decades of experience in both state and national politics, along with activism in Jewish organizations, including Hillel International and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. She is former chair of Jewish Women International.

Like Jealous, 44, this is her first run for elective office.

“I met Ben and from the moment I met him, I knew he shared my values,” Turnbull said. “And together, I really think we could make a difference for our state.”

Two months ago, the pair met for Turnbull to give Jealous political advice, according to The Baltimore Sun. They left thinking they might be good political partners.

“Right away, there was really great chemistry,” Jealous told The Sun.

Turnbull said she was inspired to become a candidate by the Women’s March in January and the rise of civic engagement she’s seen since the 2016 election.

A Bethesda, Md., resident, Turnbull was vice chair of the DNC when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008 and chair of the Maryland Democratic Party when Martin O’Malley and Barbara Mikulski were re-elected in 2010 as governor and senator, respectively. She also co-founded Emerge Maryland, a group that recruits and prepares women to run for office.

“My campaign is about building a movement of working families to get Maryland back to doing big things again, and I can’t think of a more dedicated and proven partner in this effort than Susie Turnbull,” Jealous said in a prepared statement.

Turnbull said support from the Jewish community — from Jewish social services helping her father after he had a stroke to a scholarship from the Jewish community in Cleveland that helped her go to college — led her to become involved in the community and later in Democratic politics.

Jealous has positioned himself in the primary contest as an outsider to establishment politics. Turnbull, however, has a substantial establishment pedigree and deep connections in Maryland politics. Their experience, she said, complement each other.

“Right now, people understand whatever kind of experience people have they can bring to the office,” she said. “What I think I bring is a mosaic, a variety of experiences.”

Both emphasize building coalitions, bringing people to the table and creating greater transparency in government, she said.

Turnbull also pointed to her background running her interior design business, as a municipal lobbyist in Toledo, Ohio, and on the Montgomery County Board of Appeals dealing with land-use issues.

The campaign wants to focus on working families, fixing the college debt problem and making government accessible, Turnbull said.

“It’s really gotten to the point where people need a government that’s listening to them,” she said. “We can do better.”

