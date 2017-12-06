On December 4, 2017, Barbara Goldberg Abramson, 30-year real estate agent and member of the Real Estate Million Dollar Association; beloved wife of the late Philip Talesnik, Ruby Goldberg and Harry Abramson; cherished mother of Steven Michael Talesnik, light of her life; devoted daughter of the late Sayde and Harry Goldberg; loving cousin of Judy Parks Kramer and Martin L. Parks. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, December 7, at 1 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. In mourning at 3 Deep Run, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, immediately following interment.
