On December 4, 2017, Judith K. Roisman; beloved mother of Denny Cohen Steinman (Stephen Steinman), Margret (Jay) Friedrich and Betsy Cohen (Jonathan Harding); devoted sister of the late Phyllis Kline Sher; loving grandmother of David Friedrich, Marc Friedrich, Samantha Steinmacher, Noah Cohen-Harding and Harrison Cohen-Harding; adored great-grandmother of Walter Monroe, Anais Friedrich, Elsa Friedrich and Joseph Steinmacher. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road on Friday, December 8, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers.
