On December 4, 2017, June Lazoff (nee Richardson); loving wife of the late Bernard Lazoff; cherished mother of Deborah Ragon, David (Judi) Lazoff and Cynthia (Douglas) Topolski; beloved sister of Jane M. (late Richard) Wilkins, John E. (Roberta) Richardson and the late Charmaine (Nick) Christ, Patricia (Leon) Lazoff and Joseph Richardson; adored grandmother of Amanda Ragon (Robert Schwartz), Melissa (Thomas) Salkeld, Ben Topolski, Samantha (Lyn) Meyerhoff and Evan Lazoff; devoted great-grandmother of Landon, Brynn and Sophia Salkeld, Poppy Schwartz and Beckett Schwartz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 8, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 425 E. Cherry Hill Road (Timbergrove Clubhouse), Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Leave a Reply