On December 4, 2017, Mary P. Tamres (nee Preisman), beloved wife of the late Jacob “Jack” Tamres; loving mother of Charles Tamres (Charlotte Forman), Stuart (Nancy) Tamres and Saralee (Ira) Bernstein; dear sister of Harry Scherr and the late Frank, Tommy and Nathan Scherr, Ethel Schocket, Florence Haneke and Dorothy Aronson; devoted sister-in-law of Shirley Scherr, Irene Scherr and the late Martha Scherr, Jack Schocket and Bernard Aronson; adored grandmother of Andrea (Adam) Weinstein, Melissa (Leor) Segev, Logan (Emily) Tamres, Shelby Tamres, Jessica (John) Newton, Joshua (Jamie) Forman and Keith (Stacy) Forman; loving great-grandmother of nine. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, December 7, at 2 p.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6803 Hunt Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, following interment on Thursday until 9 p.m. and on Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
