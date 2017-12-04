On December 2, 2017, Millie Shapiro (nee Cherney), beloved wife of the late Harold Shapiro; devoted mother of Nancy (David) Feierstein, Linda (Donald) Stone and the late Robert Shapiro; dear mother-in-law of Connie Shapiro; adored sister of the late Rhoda Goldman; loving grandmother of Libba (Ari) Lane, Hirsh (Daniella) Feierstein, Benjamin Stone, Jacob (Suzanne) Stone, Philip Shapiro (Gail Hankin) and Elana Shapiro; cherished great-grandmother of Eitan and Nadav Lane, Aidan Feierstein and Zachary Stone. Also survived by her loving caregiver Denese Diedrick. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 3, at 3 p.m. Interment at Maryland Free State Post 167 Jewish War Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6811 Darwood Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.
