On December 1, 2017, Lawrence Mendelson, beloved husband of Linda Hallinan, died at home; devoted father of Julia and Aaron Mendelson, cherished son of Lillian and the late Simon Mendelson, loving brother of the late Frances Sydney, quirky and adored uncle of 20 nieces and nephews, including Josh and Noah Weintraub, Nina Isaac, Abby, Cassy and James Schooling. He is also survived by many other loving family members. Larry attended Lafayette College in Pennsylvania in 1970, earning a B.A. in History, and law school at Boston College in 1973. His first job was with Legal Aid in Philadelphia. By the mid 1980s, feeling burnt out, he decided to go back to law school at The New School in New York City to specialize in a different field. To save money he moved back in with Simon and Lillian in Fairfield, Conn. While living in Fairfield, he began working with Simon in his business as a residential builder and developer, eventually discovering his love of the field. It was during this time that he met Linda. Set up on a blind date through a mutual friend, Larry’s car broke down en route and he arrived late and covered in grease. Nevertheless, Linda succumbed to his idiosyncratic charm and the two eloped in 1984. When the housing market collapsed in 2008, he and Linda moved to Virginia to be closer to family, and where he started a new career as a contract specialist with the Federal Aviation Administration. These were among the happiest years of his life. After many years of contented self-employment, he found himself surprised to enjoy the sociality of office life. He developed many close friendships, delighting in discussing politics and exploring the federal cafeteria complex with them. His newfound sociality also extended to his family. Visiting with the Schoolings, Weintraubs and Hallinans were among his favorite activities. Larry’s interests were narrow and deep: food (recently, pickle making), sailing, reading, gardening, politics and economics. But his favorite hobby by far was speaking by phone with Julia and Aaron about politics. That is what brought him the most joy in his life. Services are at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 3, at noon. Guests may start arriving at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution in Larry’s memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or online. Sitting Shiva at Larry Mendelson and Linda Hallinan’s home at 44508 Maltese Falcon Square, Ashburn, VA 20147, on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m and Monday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please feel free to stop by to pay your respects. Because of limited parking, please park at the community center and walk one block to their home.