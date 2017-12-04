On Saturday, December 2, 2017, Janis Doten (nee Radom), 65, of Reisterstown, passed away peacefully , surrounded by her loving family. Born March 29, 1952, in New York, beloved wife of Russell Doten, her husband of 43 years; cherished mother of Melinda Salkeld (Chris Kurtz) and Candice (Timothy) Salkeld; dear sister of Mark (Arlene) Radom and Abbe (Greg) Hersing; beloved daughter of the late Morris “Mush” and Rita Radom; loving grandmother of Jordan, Brody and Caleb Salkeld and Cameron and Cayden Kurtz; also survived by Joseph Salkeld, Estelle Baron, Michelle Wood, Eric Radom and numerous cousins who loved her unconditionally. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family and friends and spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who leaves behind a lifetime of loving memories. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, December 7, at noon. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery for immediate family. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to Caleb Salkeld’s Fund, A CDH Journey, gofundme.com/calebsalkeld in support of her grandson, Caleb, born with a Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH). In mourning at 12207 Woodelves Drive (Hunters Glenn), Owings Mills, MD on Thursday, December 7 after 5 p.m. and Friday, December 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
