On December 3, 2017, Julius H. Rosenthal, beloved husband of Irene Rosenthal (nee Levin); devoted father of Jackie Rosenthal, Tammy (Jeffrey) Pollack and Alan Rosenthal; dear brother of the late Leon Rosenthal; adored son of the late Frieda and Abel Rosenthal; loving grandfather of Brian (Lorna) Pollack and Taylor Pollack. Funeral services and interment will be held at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard on Tuesday, December 5, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2103-B Woodbox Lane (The Falls), Baltimore, MD 21209.
