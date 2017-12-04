On December 3, 2017, Ilia Krupitsky, cherished husband of Sofia Krupitsky (nee Kofman); beloved father of Igor (Yelena) Krupitsky and Ella Krupitskaya (Ilya Gonikman); loving brother of Alex (Miriam) Krupitsky; adored grandfather of Tatyana (Alex) Shvartsman and Michelle Gonikman; devoted great-grandfather of Zachary Shvartsman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, December 5, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Leave a Reply