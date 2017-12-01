On December 1, 2017, Adam Roy Snyder, loving brother of Mindy Sue Victor (Daniel Reichart), Lynn (Dennis) Bell and Alan (Joann) Snyder; devoted son of the late Albert and Charlotte Ann Snyder; also survived by his loving dog, Angel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, December 4, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
