PETCHATNIKOVA

On November 29, 2017, Fanya Pechatnikova (nee Harlip), beloved wife of the late Simon Pechatnikov; loving mother of Naum (late Tatyana Pechatnikova) Pechatnikov; loving grandmother of Esther (Yakov) Krug and Olga (Edward) Margolin; devoted great-grandmother. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 30, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Anshe Veshear Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave. Unit #242, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 2314 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.
