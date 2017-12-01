On November 30, 2017, Phyllis Lampel (nee Hochberg), of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Randallstown, Md.; beloved wife of the late Louis H. Lampel; devoted mother of Linda (Rick) Esterson and David (Laura) Lampel; loving sister of the late Elaine Piskin and the late Vivian Peshkin; loving sister-in-law of Leonard Peshkin and the late Joseph Piskin and the late Joyce and Don Klein; loving grandmother of Neil and Erin Esterson and Seth and Lindsey Lampel. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Services will be held in Boynton Beach, Fla. The family will be receiving visitors on Sunday, December 10, at 12401 Timber Grove Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with minyan at 7 p.m.
