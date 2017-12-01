On November 30, 2017, Connie Apatoff, beloved mother of Jill (Jefferson) Douglas; cherished sister of Ira (Janel) Apatoff, Lynn (Nelson) Tucker and Rebecca (Gary) Perlow; devoted daughter of the late Norman and Sylvia Apatoff; adored grandmother of Magnolia Douglas and Sylvia Douglas; loving and beloved aunt of Adam (Susan) Apatoff, Amy (Chris) Ashker, Douglas (Lisa) Tucker, Emily (Matthew) Hackner, Michael (Ilyse) Perlow and Jason (Flor) Perlow. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 3, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Nikki Perlow Foundation, 801 Key Highway, Suite 232, Baltimore, MD 21230 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 18 Fencepost Court (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208.
