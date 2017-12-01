On November 30, 2017, Blanche Alter Rubinstein, devoted wife of the late Morris I. Rubinstein; loving mother of Helene Rubinstein and Harvey Rubinstein (Sharon Hammel); dear sister of Bernice Alter Levin and the late Annette Alter Garber; cherished grandmother of Lena and Isaac Rubinstein; adored daughter of the late Edward and Sadie Alter. She dearly loved Grandpa Lloyd Hammel and Grandma Karen Lane as well. Only a month shy of her 97th birthday, she lived a wonderful life. Widowed for 50 years, she worked at Sinai Hospital for many years. She traveled with her girlfriends to Israel, Europe, Canyonlands in the Southwest U.S. and Alaska. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 3, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Seattle Girls’ School, 2706 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98114 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment.
