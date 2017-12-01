On November 30, 2017, Rita “Junior” Grott (nee Altman), devoted wife of the late Frank S. Grott; loving mother of Holly Naftolin; adored grandmother of Stacie (Bryon) Neff and Amie (Robert) Williamson; cherished great-grandmother of Sylvia Neff, Anabelle Williamson, Andrew Neff and Hilton Williamson; beloved aunt of Michael (Maria) Siebert, Lilly (Howard) Abramson, Simone (Victor) Martinez, Suzanne Rifkind, Annyce (Glen) Miners, Dani (Victor) Buxton and Jules (Bert) Bernstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, December 3, at 11 a.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 East Baltimore St. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Society Of St. Vincent De Paul, National Council Of The United States, 58 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706. The family will be receiving at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Pikesville, MD 21208.
Leave a Reply