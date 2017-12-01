On November 30, 2017, Betsie Cullen (nee Kitzes), beloved wife of Dr. Gilbert Cullen; loving mother of Peggy Cullen Matlow (Andy Matlow) and Michael (Margaret) Cullen; devoted sister of the late Sarah Berkowitz and Gertie Sirody; beloved daughter of the late Freida and Samuel Kitzes; loving grandmother of Sofi Cullen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 1, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at North Oaks, Club Room, 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Leave a Reply