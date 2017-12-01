BERNSTEIN — On November 29, 2017, Dr. Seymour “Sy” Bernstein, beloved husband of the late Sylvia Bernstein (nee Cluster); former husband of Barbara Bernstein; loving companion of Ramona Guth; loving father of Marcy Bernstein and Michael (Sara) Bernstein; step-father of Jeffrey Cohn, Andrea Joseph and Mikhael Cohn; cherished grandfather of Samuel, Julia and Ethan Bernstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 1, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Sylvia Bernstein Memorial for Excellence in Accounting, c/o Towson University Foundation, P.O. Box 17165, Baltimore, MD 21297-0219, towson.edu/giving. In mourning at 25 Stonecroft Circle, Weston, MA 02493, Monday only.
