Heidi Michelle Deitchman, 59, of Eldersburg Md., passed away on November 29, 2017, after a short battle with ALS. On July 19, 2016, she was diagnosed with ALS and the disease moved quickly. Heidi was born on April 14, 1958, in Baltimore City to the parents of the late Harry and Anita Kulp. She is survived by her husband Philip of 36 years, son Dr. Andrew Deitchman and his wife Dr. Kristen Deitchman, son Richard Deitchman and her grandson William “Ike” Deitchman. She is also survived by her sister, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Heidi grew up in Baltimore County going to Randallstown Elementary, Old Court Junior High and Randallstown High. She was very active as an officer of the student government and the girl scouts. After graduation, she attended Towson State University and received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in early childhood education. Heidi and Phil met in the third grade and went to school through Towson together. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, they were married on June 21, 1981. Heidi was a loving wife and mother. She made sure that her sons grew up in a loving home where love and education were very important and made sure that each day was special. She would do anything for her children. Heidi taught second and fifth grade for Baltimore City Public Schools. After the birth of her sons, she bought the Sara King Day Nursery. Heidi taught the kindergarten class, and during her final teaching there Heidi had five children in her class. Three became doctors, one a chef and she lost contact with the fifth child. Heidi had a simple philosophy towards education: she turned learning into a game. The children thought they were playing, but she had developed a detailed curriculum. By the time the children went into first grade they were doing second-grade work. Heidi returned to the public school system briefly as a long-term substitute teacher, however in January 2000, she took a position with Maryland State Department of Education as a child care licensing specialist.

Next to her family, her second love were the children. She spent the next 17 years protecting children in child care centers and homes. Her job was to inspect facilities and make sure they were a safe and enriching environment. Heidi retired when her disease would not allow her to talk or walk safely. It took four doctors, her family and several falls that required trips to the emergency room to convince her to retire on February, 28 2017. Over the years, she was the go-to person if you needed anything. She supported the schools and was the PTA president for Liberty High School. She was very involved in scouting with our sons. She was a Tiger Cubs den leader, Webelos Leader, Cubmaster and on the district level, a Unit Commissioner and Popcorn Chair. At cub scout day camp she was known as the glitter lady. Heidi was very involved in synagogue. She spent her life serving and helping anyone that needed help. She continued to raise money for ALS research up to the time of her death. Throughout her life, she did not sit on the sidelines and watch. Just as she was fully involved in the PTA and scouts, Heidi was fully involved in this fight for life. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 1, at 1 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Muscular Dystrophy Association, Heidi’s Happy Hikers, 8501 Lasalle Road, Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at 2054 Stillwater Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.