On November 28, 2017, Edith Markowitz (nee Mazer), beloved wife of the late Robert Markowitz; cherished mother of Lois (Jack) Kassel, Harold (Joyce) Markowitz and the late Alvin Markowitz; devoted sister of Benjamin Mazer and the late Frank Mazer; dear daughter of the late Hyman and Gertrude Mazer; loving grandmother of Randy Shernan, Erica Shernan and Ryan Markowitz; adoring great-grandmother of Gavin Shernan. Funeral services and interment will be held at Forband Cemetery, Rosedale, on Friday, December 1, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6 Picnic Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
