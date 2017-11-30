On November 29, 2017, Bernice Koppel (nee Allex), beloved wife of Herbert Koppel; devoted mother of Michele and Bruce Kremer, Dorathy and Arnold Golberg; dear sister of Lenora and the late Philip Talles; adored daughter of the late Dorothy and Isadore Allex; loving grandmother Stacey and Shawn Hardwick, Evan and Lisa Kremer, Jill and Greg Lohr, Sheri and Daniel Swope, William and Michelle Golberg, also survived by great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, December 1, at 11 a.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.
