Runyan | Birth

Esti, Sefi, Mendel, Hershey, Gabi, Chani, David and Bracha Runyan announce the birth of their brother, Moshe Mordechai, born on March 12 (Purim) to Tamar (nee Kantor) and Joshua Runyan of Philadelphia.

Sharing in their happiness are great-grandfathers Wolff Kantor and Ted Blinder, as well as grandparents Jennifer and Jeffrey Kantor, Beth and Steve Glass and Barry Runyan.

Moishe is named in loving memory of his maternal great-great-grandfather Morris (Moshe) Mauerberger and his paternal great-great- grandfather Morrie (Moshe) Wollin, as well as Mordechai from the Book of Esther.