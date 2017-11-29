A Shameful List

In the aftermath of Thanksgiving, let’s talk turkey (Hebrew: tachlis).

If Democrats (Bill Clinton, John Edwards, Al Franken, JohnConyers) are more prone to sex scandals (“And Now, Al Franken,” Nov. 24), then the initials GOP, which once stood for Grand Old Party, now stands for Gaggle of Pedophiles.

It is a sad mesorah (tradition) extending from Florida Rep. Mark Foley to former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert to Jerry Sandusky and his prime enabler, Penn State football coach Joe Paterno.

Paterno was one of the featured speakers at the 1988 Republican Convention. Because of his college football prominence, he was heralded as “Mr. Pennsylvania Republican” and was even encouraged to run for governor of the Keystone State. And now we can add the name of Judge Roy Moore — Mr. Ten Commandments, himself — to this shameful list. And, of course, his Alabama enablers/ supporters.