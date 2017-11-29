On November 27, 2017, Betty Gilda Segal (nee Weiner), beloved wife of the late Henry L. Segal; devoted mother of Dr. Gerald (Mary) Segal and Cynthia Segal (Ralph Zimmermann); loving sister of the late Charlotte (late Carl) Snyder; adored grandmother of Joseph Segal, Robert Segal, Michael Zimmermann and Katy Segal; cherished daughter of the late Maurice and Sarah Weiner. Betty was a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and a great friend and mentor to many. Betty was a Red Cross volunteer during World War II. She met her beloved Henry at a dance in Hagerstown for Jewish servicemen stationed at Camp Ritchie. Betty was a past president of the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation (BHC) Sisterhood. She and Henry, a past president of the BHC Brotherhood, were active members of the congregation. Betty was also an avid Orioles fan. After Henry’s retirement from the National Labor Relations Board, he became an administrative law judge and presided at cases around the world with Betty at his side. Betty typed his decisions. When Henry was diagnosed with leukemia, Betty became his devoted and expert caregiver. During the last two and one half years of her life, Betty was lovingly cared for at home by Angie, Debbie and Helena. Funeral services will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 on Friday, December 1, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Manna House, 435 E. 25th St., Baltimore, MD 21218. In mourning at 4001 Old Court Road #417, Baltimore, MD 21208 following interment on Friday.
