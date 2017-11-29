On November 28, 2017, Mary Hannah Kessel, beloved sister of the late Ida Rabinowitz and Rose Burkoff; devoted daughter of the late Gertrude and Phillip Kessel; loving aunt of Alan (Wendy) Baron, Rena (Robert) Shapiro and Sylvia Baron Purpora. Mary was a long-time resident of Weinberg Terrace. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, November 30, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Isaac Adath Israel Cemetery, North Point and German Hill roads. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Leave a Reply