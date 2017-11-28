BEGINNINGS….

In the penetrating heat of that June day, I stood staring at my father’s casket as it slowly descended into its final resting place. The cemetery monuments seemed to be gyrating like surfers negotiating oncoming waves. As the tears flowed from my eyes, I realized that now with both parents gone; loneliness would take on a completely new dimension. More importantly, it became clear that the death of my beloved parents, Paul and Eva Goldman, represented an undeniable triumph of the will. More than ever, I viewed my parents and other family members as heroes who proved to the world that good eventually triumphs over evil. This is their story.

In 1939, life in the small polish village of Nowy Korczyn was dramatically different from what most Americans encountered. My mother and her seven siblings (two of whom died before the war) slept on hay-filled beds, washed their clothes in a nearby river, and lived without running water or electricity. My grandfather Abraham Finkelstein was a blacksmith of sorts who, in the tiny family home, handmade pots, pans and full size stoves, which he sold in the market. Observant Jews, my mother’s family and the nearly 4000 Jewish townspeople lived a very simple life, and looked forward to things like the holiness and tranquility of the Sabbath. My mother always talked about the comforting smell of my grandmother’s chicken soup filling the air. She also recounted watching her own mother on Friday night cover her eyes and gently weep while lighting the Shabbat candles. As a child, I would intently watch as my mother repeated the same beautiful tradition. I remember wondering whether her tears were for all the members of her family that perished so violently and needlessly. Despite their modest and somewhat primitive lifestyle, the Finkelsteins were a happy closely-knit family who took pride in their Jewish tradition. They each cared deeply about the welfare of the other family members. The youngest of my mother’s siblings, Ted, characterized his childhood as having been “joyous” despite the absence of most modern conveniences. Shmuel, the oldest, married and moved to a nearby town with his wife and their infant son before the German invasion of Poland. All three were among the victims of the holocaust. Five of the eight Finkelstein children survived including the second oldest male, Ira.

My mother once told me that she had never seen an automobile until the Nazis stormed into Nowy Korczyn in 1939. She recalled the rumble of the tires, the dust, the sound of gunfire and the soldiers with their black leather boots marching through the once peaceful shtetle. The shouts of…”JUDEN…ROUSE!!!!…ROUSE!!!!!!!” echoed through the village. Within a short time, the elderly including my grandmother Charna Finkelstein and those incapable of working were rounded up and herded into the synagogue. The following morning they were packed onto trucks and driven into the forest where mass graves awaited. My uncle Ira ran behind one of the trucks as it was pulling away to perhaps get one final glimpse of his mother. She saw Ira from that vehicle and tossed him a vest, which she told him, contained a gold chain sewn into the lining. My grandmother’s final words to him were that she would no longer need the gold, and to use the chain to perhaps ease the treacherous journey upon which he and his siblings were about to embark. That was the last time any of the Finkelstein children saw their mother.

Determined by the Nazis to be capable of working, all five remaining Finkelstein children and their father stayed in Nowy Korczyn, which the Germans converted into a ghetto. The conditions within the ghetto became deplorable. A lack of food, and medical care plagued the few Jews who remained from the time the Nazis invaded the village in September 1939 until august 1940. At that time, the Finkelstein children were all transported to a munitions factory in Czestochowa, Poland where each operated machines designed to manufacture bullets for the German soldiers. On one occasion while assigned to watch over seven different machines in the munitions plant, my mother just barely escaped death when one of her long pig tales became entwined in a large gear. Another worker cut her hair just in time to save her life.

In September 1943, my mother and two older sisters Erika and Anna were taken from the plant in Czestochowa to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. My grandfather (Abraham) and my Uncles (Ted and Ira) were moved to Buchenwald. Bergen-Belsen was a Nazi concentration camp in lower Saxony, which became the prisoner of war camp Stalag X1-C. In 1943, it became a concentration camp on the orders of Heinrich Himmler, where Jewish hostages were held with the intention of exchanging them for German prisoners of war held overseas. Later still the name was applied to a displaced person’s camp established nearby, but it is most commonly associated with the concentration camp it became as conditions deteriorated beginning in 1943 until the liberation in 1945.

Upon her arrival at Bergen-Belsen, my mother recounted the horror before her young innocent eyes. She described to me the barbaric conditions and the torture inflicted upon her fellow man. Placed in a barrack crawling with lice, rats, and roaches, my mother sat on a bench stained with urine and feces, and began to sob uncontrollably. Anna and Erika held her close and tried to convince her that god would set them free.

The prisoners slept in lofts squeezed together like sardines in a can. The sisters’ first morning in BergenBelsen began with watching the kapos (Jewish police) drag out bodies of those who had died overnight. According to my mother the terrifying screams, the stench of death and human waste, the cries of starving imatiated bodies resonated in her ears endlessly. There were no gas chambers in BergenBelsen. Nevertheless, an estimated 50,000 Jews, Czechs, Poles, anti-Nazi Christians, homosexuals, and Roma and Sinti (Gypsies) died in the camp. Among them were Czech painter and writer Josef Capek (est. April 1945), as well as famous Amsterdam residents Anne Frank (who died of typhus) and her sister Margot, who died there in March 1945. The average life expectancy of an inmate was nine months.

My mother told me that she contracted typhus soon after arriving at Bergen-Belsen, and was placed in a barrack filled with the sick and handicapped. The guards would make their daily rounds and force the dying out of the building to their final destination; a bullet in the head. Suffering with an extremely high fever, my mother was near death. Erika somehow found her way into the “sick” barrack were my mother was being housed and managed to prop her up. She positioned an old piece of paper in her hand to make it appear that she was reading. This act of heroism saved my mother who eventually recovered just in time for another brutal transport.

As the allied forces approached in January 1945, the sisters along with most of the remaining BergenBelsen inhabitants were forced on a horrifying ten-day journey in a packed cattle car with no food or water to Allach-Dachau. A sub-camp of Dachau near Munich, the Allach camp was divided into two enclosures, one for 3,000 Jewish inmates and the other for 6,000 non-Jewish prisoners. Following their liberation from Dachau in May 1945, all three sisters were sent to the Feldafing Displaced Person’s Camp located just southeast of Munich, Germany.

My uncle Ted was about 10 yrs. old when he and his older brother, Ira arrived at Buchenwald concentration camp on January 20, 1945. Despite his age, Uncle Ted was able to operate complicated machinery that even some adults were incapable of handling. Later in life, he earned a degree in engineering from Cornell University specializing in fiber optics.

One day in March 1945, According to my uncleTed, he was standing in a daily formation as a means of counting the prisoners when he heard a weak trembling voice calling his name. He finally saw the eyes of the individual calling to him, and realized that it was his father. At the first available moment, these two weak starved bodies ran toward each other, embraced, and experienced indescribable joy in the midst of this hellish existence. Their happiness, however, was to be short lived. While they stood together reassuring each other that this was not a dream, a camp guard approached, and beat my grandfather to death with the butt of his rifle! Ted sadly related that this occurred approximately one month prior to the camp’s liberation.

Through a program developed to help orphan children from the holocaust, ted lived with a family in France for only a short time. Despite the fact that he was only 11 years old, ted managed to obtain a list of survivors that were residing in Germany. He found my mother’s name, and noted that she was living in Starnberg; a small resort town near Munich. He immediately boarded a train, and travelled to Munich….alone. Upon his arrival, Ted unexpectedly met an older man that he had known from the past who volunteered to accompany him to where my mother and father were living. The reunion, which included my aunts Anna, Erika, and my uncle Ira, was jubilant. All five of the Finkelstein children endured this nightmare, and at some point migrated to America. All raised families, and managed to transform the rest of their lives into a positive experience. Anna and Ted are still alive and provided information vital to the completion of this project.

The third of five children, my father was born in Sanniki, Poland in 1922 to Eliezer and Rachael Goldman. The family was poor and lived in the front room of a bakery owned by my father’s uncle. The living conditions were similar to those in other polish villages at the time. Grandfather Eliezer was a Waggoner who delivered bakery as well as other goods with his horse and buggy. Prior to World War 2, about 300 Jews occupied the village of Sanniki, which was known primarily for its expert tailors. My father, from the time he was a teen, studied tailoring under one of the masters, and became a master of the art himself. His astounding ability with a needle and thread actually saved his life on several occasions during his sixty-nine months in hell.

In 1940, the Germans transformed the shtetle of Sanniki into a ghetto where approximately 250 Jews remained. Interestingly enough, Chopin composed some of his 19th century music while visiting the castle in Sanniki. Upon its dissolution in April 1942, Sanniki was cleared of its Jewish population who were dispersed to a labor camp in nearby Konin, or to the Nazi’s first extermination camp; Chelmno. This Information was contained in a secret diary published by Sanniki’s last rabbi, Yehoshua Moshe Aaronson. In this document, rabbi Aaronson points out that my grandparents and two of their children Sara and Rachael were transported to the Chelmno death camp on august 7, 1942, and murdered.

In July 1942, my beloved father arrived in Auschwitz where he and the others in the filthy cattle car stood holding their breath waiting to see what the Nazis had in store. Suddenly, according to my father, the door swung open, and armed guards some with whips others holding back vicious attack dogs began pulling the men, women and children from the train. The people (mostly Jews) were commanded to leave their bags, and form two lines. Little did they know that the lines would pass Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi devil who decided at that moment who would live and who would die. To the right was work; to the left; death. In the midst of this madness and inexplicable terror, a small orchestra made up of Jewish musicians played the classics as the lines passed. My father fortunately, was chosen to work and was branded with the number 144682. Only the people chosen to work were branded with numbers in Auschwitz.

People in the death line were forced down a tunnel where guards ordered them to undress, and sit on benches facing a wall. Their hair was sheared off, and hundreds at a time were hurried into the chamber where cyclone B gas was emptied in through outlets in the ceiling. When the doors to the gas chamber opened, the bodies, stacked to the ceiling, were pulled out by Jewish commandos, and dragged to the crematoria where they were burned. Following the liberation, investigators found human scratch and claw marks covering the ceiling of the chamber. According to my father, the smokestacks in Auschwitz exhaled the black smoke of death 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Barely age twenty, my father was chosen to labor in a coal mine twenty hours a day. The mineworkers received only one meal a day consisting of a slice of bread made mostly from sawdust, and some form of liquid they referred to as coffee. If you injured yourself, your life was over. A runaway coal car at one point broke my father’s arm, and in order to stay alive, he continued working as if nothing had happened. He often remarked how he mainly survived by eating the crumbs of bread hoarded by those who had died from starvation or typhus.

In January 1945, when the allied forces were approaching Auschwitz, the surviving prisoners including my father were force-marched through the freezing cold and snow to Buchenwald. My dad only remained in Buchenwald for about 1 month when he was moved to Allach-Dachau. He was finally liberated from Dachau by American and Russian troops in May 1945. My father’s two brothers Gedahlia and Jon escaped Poland, and remained in Russia for the duration of the war. My mother remembered that the two arrived at her doorstep in Starnberg after the war starving and covered with lice. Although they escaped the concentration camps, it was obvious that spending the war years in Russia was no vacation! Shortly following his liberation, my father was sent to the Feldafing displaced person’s camp where he and my loving mother, may she rest in eternal peace, met.

Having both spent approximately sixty nine months in captivity, under the worst conditions imaginable; and having lost their parents along with numerous other members of their families, Paul (age 23) and Eva(age 18) found loving comfort in each other, and married in the Feldafing Displaced Person’s Camp in January 1945. Following their marriage, the couple left the camp and rented a small shale in the resort town of Starnberg, where they resided until I was born in Nov. 1946.

To assist survivors and their families, the U.S.Army began a program in which Germans were matched with recently liberated individuals or families. They lived together in housing designated by the Americans, and the Germans were to help the concentration camp victims reestablish themselves. My parents and I lived with the Walter Diesfeld family who had been forced from their ancestral home, and placed with us in a small cramped living space. They grew to love all three of us, but they especially loved me whom they nicknamed Moni. The Deisfelds were heartbroken when we left, and pleaded with us through subsequent letters to return. Their only child was H.J. (Mucki Deisfeld) and at the age of 14, according to my mother, he already spoke constantly about becoming a doctor. Mucki became my “big brother”, watching over me, and keeping me occupied in the large garden surrounding the house we shared. Mucki did become a doctor as well as a professor emeritus in medicine at the University of Heidelberg. After years of searching, I finally re-connected with Mucki through the internet and we began corresponding. Communicating with Mucki was very special. It provided a means of confirming or rejecting aspects of my life that until then remained a mystery.

In 1948, my parents and I were among the 80,000 survivors who immigrated to the US between 1947 and 1952 to find a better life. Unfortunately, I became ill with whooping cough on the freighter that brought us to this country, and apparently almost died. We arrived on Ellis Island scared, unable to speak English, and nearly penniless. Fortunately, a nurse realized the seriousness of my illness when she heard my deep cough and escorted the three of us to a nearby hospital where I was treated and eventually recovered. Beginning a new life in Americas was not easy for my parents. Working two jobs as a tailor, my father attended night school to learn English, and complete his naturalization program. My mother also attended school to learn the language, and eventually became a US citizen as well. I earned my United States citizenship in 1959. The birth of my younger brother Lenny in 1953 brought joy into the Goldman household. I was thrilled to have a baby brother, and anticipated the day we could walk to school together. Despite our seven-year age difference, Lenny and I have shared a close relationship throughout our lives.

As the years passed, my father managed to begin his own tailoring business, and became a successful entrepreneur who always considered family first. Despite the passage of time, he would still jump in terror if I ever had to disturb his sleep. My father was a very generous man who worked hard and provided the family with a comfortable existence. My mother suffered from depression, frequent severe migraine headaches, and recurring back ailments that I attributed to her years in captivity. In 1998, my mother became a stroke victim leaving her totally paralyzed on the right side of her body. This torturous existence continued for 12 years before she finally died in august 2008. The last word she murmured was a polish term of endearment she called my father “mamenu.” Shortly after my mother’s death, my father developed dementia among his other serious ailments and died in June 2010.

While in the limousine on the way home from the cemetery, gazing around at the people I love, it was as if god came to me in a soft gentle voice. The voice assured me that my parents are with their family members whom they so tragically lost, and that someday we would all reunite in a much better place. One in which all the inhabitants experience everlasting peace. Yehe shlama rabba min shmayya…