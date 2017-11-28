On November 27, 2017, Jo Ann Stolley (nee Goldenberg), beloved wife of the late Dr. Paul Stolley; cherished mother of Jonathan (Christine) Stolley, Dorie Stolley (Eric Walberg) and Anna Stolley Persky (Scott Persky); loving grandmother of Steven and Corey Stolley, Henry, Oscar and Ruby Persky; devoted sister of Lorraine (Mark) Schapiro, Barbara (Alan) Gamse and Jack (Peggy) Goldenberg. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045 on Sunday, December 3, at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow. Interment is private at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Office of Institutional Advancement, Notre Dame of Maryland University, 4701 North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210, Memo: Bernice Goldenberg Academic Achievement Award. Anna and her family will be at Congregation Olam Tikvah, 3800 Glenbrook Road, Fairfax, VA 22031, for services on Sunday at 8 p.m., and welcome friends and family to join them.
Leave a Reply