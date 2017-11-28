On November 27, 2017, Zinoviy Yudovin, beloved husband of Jane Novodvorsky; loving father of Larisa (Dmitri) Latushko and Michael (Tatyana) Yudovin; adored brother of the late David Yudovin; cherished grandfather of Anastasiya Latushko-Wurburger, Vladislav Latushko, Paola Mirkin and Elijah Yudovin; devoted son of the late Frieda and Meyer Yudovin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, November 29, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.
