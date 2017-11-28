On November 27, 2017, Herman “Hal” Rossman, beloved husband of Claire Rossman (nee Spitalnic); devoted father of Steven and Barbara Rossman; loving brother of the late Robert Rossman; cherished son of the late Yetta and Emanuel Rossman; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, November 29, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 10904 Baronet Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday following interment and Thursday.
Leave a Reply