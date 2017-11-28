On November 27, 2017, Stanley Aronoff, beloved husband of the late Mildred Aronoff (nee Kellman); devoted father of Barbara (Larry) Gandel, Chana (Herschel) Lazaroff, Alan (Robin) Aronoff, Judy (Cem) Basak and Suzy (Stewart) Bradshaw; dear brother of the late Shirley Sonnenfeldt and Mark Aronoff; adored son of the late Rose and Harry Aronoff; loving grandfather of Brian Gandel, Shaina Minkoff, Chaya (Yossel) Bialestock, Mendy and Yitzi Lazaroff and the late Jennifer Kachura; cherished great -grandfather of Elisheva, Devorah Leah and Shalom Ber Minkoff and Emma Rose Bialestock. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, November 29, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jennifer Gandel Kachura Foundation, 11103 Boca Woods Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33428 or Zooville USA, 4702 Cooper Road, Plant City, FL 33565. In mourning at 10936 Baskerville Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Tuesday.
Leave a Reply